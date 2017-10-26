20 macOS Shortcuts to Make You Work Like a Genius

For those who wear a lot of hats, your computer's operating system can help you switch tasks quickly.

October 26, 2017 14 min read

Productivity hacks such as scheduling your work in time blocks and tackling tougher to-dos early in the day only go so far. All kinds of jobs, especially entrepreneurship, present unexpected interruptions or sparks of creativity that simply can’t be ignored. In those instances, pausing your work to type a note or send an email can be crucial, but navigating through a quagmire of apps to do so can be both difficult and distracting. Other times, switching back and forth to complete a single task, say from a webpage to a word processor, can be a huge time-suck.

Many of us know that the software on our devices contains built-in shortcuts for ease of use. The paradox is, in our fast-paced world, we often skip tutorials, don’t read directions and never bother to learn all of the tricks our gadgets have to offer. We know how to use our computers, so we think, and we might not realize that there are better ways to get things done. We most often activate secret menus and functionalities accidentally, utter some sort of expletive and frantically search for a “cancel” or “x” button.

Related: 17 Apps Every Entrepreneur Needs in 2017

If you’re a Mac user who constantly feels buried in tabs and windows and want to speed up your workflow, don’t waste any more of your precious time. Click through the slideshow for 20 macOS shortcuts for streamlined work.