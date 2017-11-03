Fuel Your Drive With These Motivational Stories of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey

"You want to have a future where you're expecting things to be better, not one where you're expecting things to be worse."

The leader of multiple technology companies, including SpaceX, was once bullied so badly as a bookish child in South Africa that he ended up hospitalized. His early difficulties set the stage for his lifelong motivation to not let the bullies win -- and accomplish whatever he set his sights upon.

While there are many outstanding aspects of Elon Musk’s life, it’s the year 2008 -- during the mortgage crisis -- that stands out as a particular time when his determination was repeatedly tested. The 46-year-old has described that year as “the worst year of my life. Tesla kept losing money, and SpaceX was having trouble launching its Falcon 1 rocket,” he was quoted as saying. The tech entrepreneur had invested $80 million of his own money to save the failing Tesla and took over as its CEO. Two years earlier, he had also provided the capital for the solar energy startup SolarCity, run by his cousins, Peter and Lyndon Rive.

The man who had made $180 million off of the sale of PayPal to eBay in 2002 had been reduced to borrowing personal loans to survive. He was also going through a messy divorce from his first wife. It looked as though the real-life Tony Stark could be filing for bankruptcy.

However, Musk dug his heels in. He had conviction in his ability to show up and do the work. At the end of 2008, SpaceX was awarded a $1.5 billion contract through NASA, and the failing Tesla found additional investors. Soon after, Tesla went public and raised $226 million with its IPO, allowing Musk to sell $15 million worth of his shares and straighten out his personal finances.

Beyond SpaceX, Tesla and SolarCity, the futurist has expanded his interests into artificial intelligence, electric battery production and a tunneling company to reduce urban traffic.

