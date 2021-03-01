The Top 5 Franchises of 2021 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

These five franchises managed to survive the challenges of the pandemic with ingenuity and powerful brand trust.

March 1, 2021 6 min read

Entrepreneur uses a five-pillar system to evaluate the huge number of entries we receive for our Franchise 500 every year. Those five pillars (in no particular order) are:

Costs and fees. This includes the franchise fee, total investment and royalty fees. Size and growth. This counts open and operating units, growth rate and closures. Support. This pillar takes into consideration training times, marketing support, operational support, franchisor infrastructure, financing availability and litigation. Brand strength. This aspect is all about social media, system size, years in business and years franchising. Financial strength and stability. This considers the franchisor's audited financial statements.

The goal each year is to figure out which of our submissions has done the best. Who has seen the most growth? Whose brand is better-known than it was this time a year ago?

But 2020 offered unique challenges. The U.S. GDP shrank 3.5% last year, the worst figure in 74 years. For most businesses, this year was about surviving and adapting to the worst-case scenario, and our top five were not immune to the struggles. Some of those franchises even saw more stores close than open this year. However, they did manage to endure the very worst and see their way through to 2021 by adapting and reinventing themselves. If you're currently struggling, maybe these strategies can help keep your company's doors open, too.

