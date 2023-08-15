Lessons learned with Drew Brees, Turning Adversity into Opportunity

In this episode of the Jeff Fenster show, guest Drew Brees shares his experience of overcoming adversity and achieving success. Brees recounts his experience of suffering a serious knee injury in high school, which cost him his football, basketball, and baseball seasons.

Drew Brees explains how he had to trust the process and fight back one step at a time when he suffered a shoulder injury with the San Diego Chargers, which cost him his job and left him with only two teams interested in signing him.

Brees emphasizes the importance of having faith and developing gratitude in order to achieve success. He says, "The way you do anything is the way you do everything." Brees encourages listeners to develop traits and attributes, and to gain skills from different jobs that will help them reach their goals. He also encourages a growth mindset, understanding that there are many small pieces that will add up to the end goal.

Brees also talks about the split in the organization between those who believed in him and those who had written him off, and how he had to compete and create every edge possible to prove himself to his teammates.

Brees' story is an inspiring one, and his advice is invaluable.