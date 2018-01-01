Hobbies

7 Sales Skills Learned Stalking and Photographing Wildlife
Ready for Anything

7 Sales Skills Learned Stalking and Photographing Wildlife

To get pictures of majestic wild animals requires going where they are and thinking the way they think.
Scot Ferraro | 6 min read
8 Ways a Hobby Makes You Better at Your Day Job
Hobbies

8 Ways a Hobby Makes You Better at Your Day Job

There's more to work than just working.
Dhaval Patel | 6 min read
A Day in the Life of Billionaire Richard Branson, Who Always Carries a Pen, Despises Ties and Drinks Up to 20 Cups of Tea a Day
Entrepreneurs

A Day in the Life of Billionaire Richard Branson, Who Always Carries a Pen, Despises Ties and Drinks Up to 20 Cups of Tea a Day

Sir Richard Branson has had quite a life.
Aine Cain | 5 min read
5 Ways Powerlifting Trained Me to Be a Better Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

5 Ways Powerlifting Trained Me to Be a Better Entrepreneur

Passion is the fuel that drives us to succeed, whether at work or in the gym.
Alexey Sapozhnikov | 6 min read
This Mindset Shift Empowers You to Get More Done In Less Time
Work-Life Balance

This Mindset Shift Empowers You to Get More Done In Less Time

Finding time for an engrossing hobby brings harmony to lives overly focused on career.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
How to Find Your Profitable Idea
Entrepreneurial Journey

How to Find Your Profitable Idea

Like a lot of good things in life, it is hiding in plain view.
Daniel DiPiazza | 11 min read
How to Turn Your Hobby into a Profitable Business Venture
Hobbies

How to Turn Your Hobby into a Profitable Business Venture

Work on your hobby, learn about sales and marketing and dedicate yourself to steady improvement.
Larry Alton | 7 min read
6 Signs You Work Too Much and Need to Get a Life
Work-Life Balance

6 Signs You Work Too Much and Need to Get a Life

When your passion is boring everyone else trying to enjoy their weekend, it's time to get a hobby.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
5 Things Reed Hastings Does When He's Not Running Netflix
Netflix

5 Things Reed Hastings Does When He's Not Running Netflix

With no real hobbies to speak of, this billionaire spends his time loving animals, perfecting work-life balance and generally making the world a better place.
Alp Mimaroglu | 4 min read
How 5 Hobbyists Turned Passions into Million-Dollar Businesses
Hobbies

How 5 Hobbyists Turned Passions into Million-Dollar Businesses

Your passion can get you a paycheck, and this advice can help.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
