Programmers

More From This Topic

iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?
App Developers

iOS or Android: Which Operating System Should You Program for First?

Android has been the preferred OS until now, but heads up, small business: Here comes Microsoft.
Kuty Shalev | 4 min read
8 Tech Skills Entrepreneurs Must Have to Succeed
Skills

8 Tech Skills Entrepreneurs Must Have to Succeed

Tech mastery is not invariably necessary to success launching a business but tech competence is indispensable.
John Rampton | 5 min read
10 Tips for Finding and Hiring a Top Developer
Websites

10 Tips for Finding and Hiring a Top Developer

Developers are in demand and hard to find but with patience and a well-considered process, you'll assemble the team you need.
John Rampton | 5 min read
15 Characteristics of a Good Programmer
Entrepreneurs

15 Characteristics of a Good Programmer

Finding a person with solid skills who is the right fit for you and your team is a challenge but here is how to do it.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Not Tech Savvy? Here is How You Can Develop a Mobile App.
Mobile Apps

Not Tech Savvy? Here is How You Can Develop a Mobile App.

Mobile apps have become hugely popular for companies to provide games, news and entertainment.
Drew Hendricks | 5 min read
With Open-Source Software, You Don't Have to Start From Scratch
Software

With Open-Source Software, You Don't Have to Start From Scratch

These programs are a gift and can be adapted to fit your needs at a low cost.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
Businesses Bet Big on Teaching People to Code
Education

Businesses Bet Big on Teaching People to Code

New companies are cropping up to meet the demand for software developers and programmers.
Katrina Bishop | 5 min read
Teach Yourself Coding on Your Own Time With These Resources
Skills

Teach Yourself Coding on Your Own Time With These Resources

Learning the language of computers is an incredibly useful skill for entrepreneurs to have.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Want to Solve Problems More Efficiently? Do This.
Ready for Anything

Want to Solve Problems More Efficiently? Do This.

Learning how to program gives your brain more tools and can change the way you think.
Rick Debus | 4 min read
4 Tips for Attracting Google-Quality Software Engineers
Programmers

4 Tips for Attracting Google-Quality Software Engineers

Tips for businesses and startups that are looking to attract top developers.
Gabrielle Karol | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.