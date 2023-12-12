The tech giant released its 2023 Year in Search this week.

Google released its 2023 Year in Search on Monday, showing what a long and news-filled year it's been.

The data breaks down 2023's most popular search terms — globally and by country — across 18 categories, including News, People, Passings, Actors, Musicians, Movies, Sports Teams, Songs, Games, and more.

The war in Israel and Gaza was the most searched News topic of this year, followed by the implosion of the Titan submersible, and February's earthquake in Turkey.

Three athletes — Damar Hamlin, Kylian Mbappé, and Travis Kelce — were among the most Googled people of the year, and all three were also the top three most Googled athletes globally.

Surprisingly, Kelce's girlfriend, superstar musician and TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor Swift, did not crack the top five most searched musicians.

Shakira, however, who reached a settlement deal in November over tax fraud charges totaling over $15 million, was the most Googled artist of the year globally.

The record-breaking box office success of "Barbie" landed it as the No. 1 most searched movie of the year.

For the full breakdown of Google's most searched terms in 2023, visit here.

