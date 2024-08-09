Get All Access for $5/mo

U.S. Mortgage Rates Are at the Lowest Level in 15 Months — Here's Why The average interest rate for a fixed mortgage of 30 years now sitting at 6.47%, per Freddie Mac.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Freddie Mac revealed on Thursday that the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage in the U.S. is now 6.47%.
  • This is the lowest rate since May 2023.

Mortgage rates in the U.S. dropped to the lowest level in 15 months, with the average interest rate for a fixed, 30-year mortgage now sitting at 6.47%, per Freddie Mac.

The drop comes ahead of the expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Related: Record High Mortgage Rates in the U.S. Crush Homebuyer Dreams

"Mortgage rates plunged this week to their lowest level in over a year following the likely overreaction to a less than favorable employment report and financial market turbulence for an economy that remains on solid footing," Freddie Mac's Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a company release, noting that the drop in rates will also give certain homeowners a better chance to refinance their mortgages.

The June jobs report, plus other economic indicators led to a wild week for Wall Street, as fear of a recession looms among investors and homeowners.

Meanwhile, the Fed's expected rate cut in September triggered a drop in yields for 10-year treasuries, which, in turn, sent mortgage rates plummeting.

Mortgage rates hit a record high in September 2023, reaching 7.49%.

Related: Jamie Dimon Says a Mild Recession Is Still on the Table: 'There's a Lot of Uncertainty Out There'

Still, the real estate market remains volatile, as home prices remain out of reach for many — and some experts think the possibility of interest rate cuts could indicate even higher home prices soon.

"If rates go down just another percentage point — that's what I'm hoping for by year-end — prices are going to go through the roof," real estate maven Barbara Corcoran told Fox Business in March. "If you wait for interest rates to come down another point, I don't think you'll gain, I think you'll wind up paying more."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 32-Year-Old Started a Side Hustle With $3,000 — Now It Makes Over $100,000 a Month: 'I Can't Get Enough'

Sean Hall needed a solution for his health struggles — so he came up with his own.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

10 High-Paying, In-Demand Jobs of the Future That I Would Consider If I Were Planning My Career Now

The career market is set for significant changes in the coming years.

By Georgi Todorov
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Strategies for Leaders to Future-Proof Their Workforce

To adapt to shifts, create an environment that encourages constant learning and invest in the right tools and strategies for ongoing success.

By Pedro A. Barboglio Murra
Business News

Trump Says the U.S. President Should Have 'a Say' in Federal Reserve Decisions

The Fed has controlled interest rates since the 1950s.

By Sherin Shibu
Career

I've Been Leading a Team for 10+ Years — Here's What Makes Star Employees Stand Out

As the CEO and co-founder of a growing tech company, I've had the privilege of overseeing hundreds of employees as they've moved through our team. Here's what it takes to stand out from the crowd and get noticed by leadership.

By Hope Horner
Business News

Paramount Global Is Laying Off Thousands of U.S. Employees

The job cuts are expected to begin in the coming weeks and will be completed by the end of the year.

By Emily Rella