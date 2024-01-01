Inflection Point Ventures
Edtech Startup MyCaptain Raises INR 14 Cr from Inflection Point Ventures, MyNavi and Others
With the funds raised, the Bengaluru-based startup intends to broaden its offering by introducing more courses, setting up regional sales centres, and driving expansion in new areas.
Inflection Point Ventures evaluates startups based on fundamentals and technological demand, prioritising companies with solid foundations and sustainable growth prospects.
Packaging Company DCGpac Raises INR 11.45 Crore in Pre-Series A Funding Round
The company plans to build on its technology front, develop marketing channels, implement other growth initiatives and managing the working capital requirements of the firm with the funding
Medtech Startup MedisimVR Raises INR 3.5 crore Funding In Pre-Series A
The funds raised will be used for scaling up their product offering and adding more skill training content to their library