Inflection Point Ventures (IPV)
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enters Wellness Sector as Co-Founder of Secret Alchemist, Brand Secures USD 500K Funding
The wellness-driven personal care brand aims to use the fresh funds to enhance marketing, expand brand reach, and diversify products, including pure-grade essential oils in creams, mists, and shower gels.
Square Insurance, Boldfit, and Bloq Quantum Raise Early-Stage Funding
Novavente, Neo San, and Machaxi Raise Early-Stage Funding
Vegapay, TechEagle, Gramiyaa, and Fyllo Raise Early-Stage Funding
