Inflection Point Ventures (IPV)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enters Wellness Sector as Co-Founder of Secret Alchemist, Brand Secures USD 500K Funding

The wellness-driven personal care brand aims to use the fresh funds to enhance marketing, expand brand reach, and diversify products, including pure-grade essential oils in creams, mists, and shower gels.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Square Insurance, Boldfit, and Bloq Quantum Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Novavente, Neo San, and Machaxi Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Vegapay, TechEagle, Gramiyaa, and Fyllo Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.