Bricks Bots & Beakers
STEM camps, classes, parties
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
700 N. Main St., #B-3
Blacksburg, VA 29060
CEO
Matt Barron
Initial Investment ⓘ
$17,600 - $27,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,500 - $17,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Bricks Bots & Beakers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3