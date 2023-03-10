Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#500 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$52K - $122K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,311 19% over 3 years
In 1976, Dr. Young Joong Kang developed a learning program that taught children to be problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners. Soon, his business grew from Korea to countries all over the world.
Eye Level Learning Centers transforms the learning experience into a fun and exciting process as a complementary education and enrichment program. Children following the Eye Level Learning Centers benefit from individual coaching and self-directed learning that improve their academic potential.
Since its formation, Eye Level Learning Centers has proven beneficial to learners and educators alike, expanding its reach to over 15 countries with over 800 units. The ideal candidate for an Eye Level Learning Centers franchisee is someone with sales experience and, most importantly, a passion for education.
Why May You Want to Start an Eye Level Learning Centers Franchise?
Eye Level Learning is a global leader in math and language education and has impacted the lives of more than 2 million learners. For new franchisees, advancing the company's purpose by changing learners' lives is a significant part of the job.
By 2026, the global private tutoring market is predicted to be worth $177 billion; this trend reveals academic achievement as a growing priority. Since Eye Level Learninghas an increasing demand and requires only two employees to run, it may be an attractive opportunity for a potential franchisee.
Over the years, Eye Level Learning Centers has met students' needs using its systematic learning method. Eye Level Learning Centers focus on core disciplines like math, English, Chinese, and other useful learning tools. Students are assigned parts and levels in each Eye Level Learning Centers program and get better as they move from one to the next.
What Might Make Eye Level Learning Centers a Good Choice?
For franchisees, Eye Level Learning Centers could be a good investment opportunity. Eye Level Learning tries to make its company an affordable opportunity for franchisees, making this franchise a more attractive investment for you. Eye Level Learning Centers has also developed relationships with third-party sources to help cover franchise fees and startup costs as needed.
However, that is not to say you shouldn't be ready to take care of initial costs. To open an Eye Level Learning Centers franchise, you are required to have a certain amount of liquid capital. You will also need to be prepared with an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other potential startup costs. In addition, there is a monthly royalty fee for Eye Level Learning Centers, which varies by subject, and an ad royalty cost per subject.
How Do You Open an Eye Level Learning Centers Franchise?
Opening your own Eye Level Learning Centers franchise starts with you. After filling out a request form to show your interest, you can ask questions, provide your information, and kick-start the application process. Eye Level Learning Centers will want to explore your eligibility based on your region.
Successful franchisees undergo over 25 hours of on-the-job training and dozens of hours of classroom training. Eye Level Learning Centers provides franchisees with ongoing support to ensure that business operations are smooth.
With the help of your Eye Level Learning Centers, you can tap into the potential of any child and provide your community with the opportunity to improve education.
Company Overview
About Eye Level Learning Centers
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1976
- Parent Company
- Daekyo Co. Ltd.
- Leadership
- Jong Chul Whang, COO
- Corporate Address
-
105 Challenger Rd., 2nd Fl.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1976 (47 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 27
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 1,311 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Eye Level Learning Centers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $5,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $52,318 - $121,650
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $32-$36/subject/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $1/subject/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 3 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Eye Level Learning Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 29-40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32-53 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Eye Level Learning Centers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Eye Level Learning Centers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Eye Level Learning Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Eye Level Learning Centers.
Anytime Fitness
Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The
Primrose Schools
ClaimTek Systems
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.