Supplemental education
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#500 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$52K - $122K
Units as of 2022
1,311 19% over 3 years
In 1976, Dr. Young Joong Kang developed a learning program that taught children to be problem solvers, critical thinkers, and lifelong learners. Soon, his business grew from Korea to countries all over the world.

Eye Level Learning Centers transforms the learning experience into a fun and exciting process as a complementary education and enrichment program. Children following the Eye Level Learning Centers benefit from individual coaching and self-directed learning that improve their academic potential.

Since its formation, Eye Level Learning Centers has proven beneficial to learners and educators alike, expanding its reach to over 15 countries with over 800 units. The ideal candidate for an Eye Level Learning Centers franchisee is someone with sales experience and, most importantly, a passion for education.

Why May You Want to Start an Eye Level Learning Centers Franchise?

Eye Level Learning is a global leader in math and language education and has impacted the lives of more than 2 million learners. For new franchisees, advancing the company's purpose by changing learners' lives is a significant part of the job. 

By 2026, the global private tutoring market is predicted to be worth $177 billion; this trend reveals academic achievement as a growing priority. Since Eye Level Learninghas an increasing demand and requires only two employees to run, it may be an attractive opportunity for a potential franchisee.

Over the years, Eye Level Learning Centers has met students' needs using its systematic learning method. Eye Level Learning Centers focus on core disciplines like math, English, Chinese, and other useful learning tools. Students are assigned parts and levels in each Eye Level Learning Centers program and get better as they move from one to the next.

What Might Make Eye Level Learning Centers a Good Choice?

For franchisees, Eye Level Learning Centers could be a good investment opportunity. Eye Level Learning tries to make its company an affordable opportunity for franchisees, making this franchise a more attractive investment for you. Eye Level Learning Centers has also developed relationships with third-party sources to help cover franchise fees and startup costs as needed.

However, that is not to say you shouldn't be ready to take care of initial costs. To open an Eye Level Learning Centers franchise, you are required to have a certain amount of liquid capital. You will also need to be prepared with an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other potential startup costs. In addition, there is a monthly royalty fee for Eye Level Learning Centers, which varies by subject, and an ad royalty cost per subject. 

How Do You Open an Eye Level Learning Centers Franchise?

Opening your own Eye Level Learning Centers franchise starts with you. After filling out a request form to show your interest, you can ask questions, provide your information, and kick-start the application process. Eye Level Learning Centers will want to explore your eligibility based on your region.

Successful franchisees undergo over 25 hours of on-the-job training and dozens of hours of classroom training. Eye Level Learning Centers provides franchisees with ongoing support to ensure that business operations are smooth. 

With the help of your Eye Level Learning Centers, you can tap into the potential of any child and provide your community with the opportunity to improve education.

Company Overview

About Eye Level Learning Centers

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1976
Parent Company
Daekyo Co. Ltd.
Leadership
Jong Chul Whang, COO
Corporate Address
105 Challenger Rd., 2nd Fl.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1976 (47 years)
# of employees at HQ
27
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,311 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Eye Level Learning Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,000
Initial Investment
$52,318 - $121,650
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Royalty Fee
$32-$36/subject/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1/subject/mo.
Term of Agreement
3 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Eye Level Learning Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
29-40 hours
Classroom Training
32-53 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
