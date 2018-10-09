Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1976 (42 Years)
Corporate Address
105 Challenger Rd., 2nd Fl.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
CEO
Jaesu Kim
Parent Company
Daekyo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$76,338 - $143,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$29-$36/subject/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1/subject/mo.
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
79.5-94.5 hours
Classroom Training:
71-7 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2