Tutor DoctorTutoring
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#291 Ranked #197 last year
- Initial investment
-
$94K - $139K
- Units as of 2022
-
734 10.9% over 3 years
Tutor Doctor, which was founded in 2000, is an awarding-winning, home-based tutoring franchise. With its proven business model, running it may include low overheads and a flexible schedule. Tutor Doctor may offer opportunities for recurring revenue streams, ongoing mentorship, and multi-territory expansion.
This private tutoring practice will allow you to help students of all ages succeed while operating an important business. You'll build a team of at-home tutors who can teach learners of all levels.
Why You May Want to Start a Tutor Doctor Franchise
If you're people-oriented, motivated, and flexible, opening a Tutor Doctor franchise may be for you. It offers you the opportunity to make a positive impact in your customers’ lives. Since beginning to franchise in 2003, Tutor Doctor has expanded to over 600 franchises around the world, including more than 340 in the U.S.
If working from home and having a good work-life balance is important to you, then Tutor Doctor might be the franchise to operate. You don't need experience as a home tutor for this franchise. After the dozens of hours of training offered, you'll likely be able to provide personalized services that enhance a student’s curricular performance.
The franchise addresses each learner's style using a unique study model that improves their learning skills and performance. Throughout each step of a student's learning journey, the company uses tailored support customized for gradual improvement. Bramble, a software provider, partners with the franchisor for its online-based program.
What Makes Opening a Tutor Doctor Franchise a Good Choice?
As a private home-based tutoring service, Tutor Doctor goes beyond the traditional classroom learning environment by cultivating full-access tutor-learner relationships. Franchisees have the flexibility to offer tutoring services either in-person or online. They assess each learner to match them with a carefully selected tutor.
This is also a franchise that reports a fairly low initial cost, though you should be prepared for an initial investment. You'll receive ongoing support after training in running your franchise which includes the following:
Student enrollment system
Consultation and operations materials
Regular mentoring conferences
Tutor management and orientation system
Access to the Franchise Advisory Council
Since you'll work from home, you'll likely have low overhead and inventory, too. Tutor Doctor offers lead generation, connecting you to professionals through a website for tutors.
How to Go About Opening a Tutor Doctor Franchise
A high-demand niche, managing a tutoring franchise means working in a much-used industry. Opening a Tutor Doctor franchise may offer aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to develop their community and make a difference.
The company has a recruitment plan to bring teachers, lecturers, and university students on board. Listed below are the three types of franchises:
Local territory franchise
Regional territory franchise
National territory franchise
Each territory option will typically have different investment fees and initial costs.
Tutor Doctor franchisees may break away from traditional classrooms to make learning convenient. The company offers a strong global network of helpful franchisees. You'll receive all the support needed, including extensive training, to get the best results for your students.
Company Overview
About Tutor Doctor
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2000
- Parent Company
- Clear Summit Group
- Leadership
- Frank Milner, President
- Corporate Address
-
830 Dixon Rd.
Toronto, ON M9W 6Y8
More from Tutor Doctor
About
Owning a Tutor Doctor franchise is an opportunity to join the fastest growing franchise in a rapidly expanding, recession-resistant industry while making a difference in your community. Tutor Doctor franchisees, who manage a team of professional tutors, benefit from our successful one-to-one tutoring model that provides at-home service to students of all ages.
Utilizing a home-based business model, Tutor Doctor eliminates the need for high overhead costs associated with a traditional bricks and mortar business. With over 400 franchises in 15 countries, there has never been a better opportunity to join our team!
83% of Tutor Doctor Franchisees come from backgrounds other than education
In fact, 25% of Tutor Doctor’s franchise community has a background in financial services, IT, manufacturing, and healthcare. From housewives to leaders in their industries (e.g. ex-president of Boeing), Tutor Doctor franchisees have all had three things in common. They wanted:
- To be proud by the product or service they represented,
- To feel passionate about what they did, and
- To make money
Tutoring has become a prime method for bolstering traditional learning. . . it is filling a need and offering services that parents feel schools are no longer able to provide. The growing desire for academic excellence and lack of resources in our school systems are the drivers behind today's boom. Tutor Doctor’s growing influence in the industry hasn’t gone unnoticed; our tutor franchise program was voted number one in-home tutoring franchise worldwide by Entrepreneur Magazine. They also won the Child’s Magazine’s Parents Choice Award in 2010, 2011, and 2013 and the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities, National Minority Franchising Initiative
If you want to be part of a growing network of diverse franchisees who make money while making a difference - join the Tutor Doctor family!
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 47
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 734 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tutor Doctor franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $54,700 - $69,700
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $94,295 - $138,995
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000 - $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $94,295 - $138,995
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($59,700)
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Tutor Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Tutor Doctor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Tutor Doctor ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
