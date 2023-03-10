Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#291 Ranked #197 last year
Initial investment
$94K - $139K
Units as of 2022
734 10.9% over 3 years
Tutor Doctor, which was founded in 2000, is an awarding-winning, home-based tutoring franchise. With its proven business model, running it may include low overheads and a flexible schedule. Tutor Doctor may offer opportunities for recurring revenue streams, ongoing mentorship, and multi-territory expansion. 

This private tutoring practice will allow you to help students of all ages succeed while operating an important business. You'll build a team of at-home tutors who can teach learners of all levels. 

Why You May Want to Start a Tutor Doctor Franchise

If you're people-oriented, motivated, and flexible, opening a Tutor Doctor franchise may be for you. It offers you the opportunity to make a positive impact in your customers’ lives. Since beginning to franchise in 2003, Tutor Doctor has expanded to over 600 franchises around the world, including more than 340 in the U.S.

If working from home and having a good work-life balance is important to you, then Tutor Doctor might be the franchise to operate. You don't need experience as a home tutor for this franchise. After the dozens of hours of training offered, you'll likely be able to provide personalized services that enhance a student’s curricular performance. 

The franchise addresses each learner's style using a unique study model that improves their learning skills and performance. Throughout each step of a student's learning journey, the company uses tailored support customized for gradual improvement. Bramble, a software provider, partners with the franchisor for its online-based program.

What Makes Opening a Tutor Doctor Franchise a Good Choice?

As a private home-based tutoring service, Tutor Doctor goes beyond the traditional classroom learning environment by cultivating full-access tutor-learner relationships. Franchisees have the flexibility to offer tutoring services either in-person or online. They assess each learner to match them with a carefully selected tutor.

This is also a franchise that reports a fairly low initial cost, though you should be prepared for an initial investment. You'll receive ongoing support after training in running your franchise which includes the following:

  • Student enrollment system

  • Consultation and operations materials

  • Regular mentoring conferences

  • Tutor management and orientation system

  • Access to the Franchise Advisory Council

Since you'll work from home, you'll likely have low overhead and inventory, too. Tutor Doctor offers lead generation, connecting you to professionals through a website for tutors.

How to Go About Opening a Tutor Doctor Franchise

A high-demand niche, managing a tutoring franchise means working in a much-used industry. Opening a Tutor Doctor franchise may offer aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to develop their community and make a difference.

The company has a recruitment plan to bring teachers, lecturers, and university students on board. Listed below are the three types of franchises:

  • Local territory franchise 

  • Regional territory franchise

  • National territory franchise 

Each territory option will typically have different investment fees and initial costs. 

Tutor Doctor franchisees may break away from traditional classrooms to make learning convenient. The company offers a strong global network of helpful franchisees. You'll receive all the support needed, including extensive training, to get the best results for your students. 

Company Overview

About Tutor Doctor

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Clear Summit Group
Leadership
Frank Milner, President
Corporate Address
830 Dixon Rd.
Toronto, ON M9W 6Y8
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest
Tutor Doctor - A smiling student and tutor working together.

About

Owning a Tutor Doctor franchise is an opportunity to join the fastest growing franchise in a rapidly expanding, recession-resistant industry while making a difference in your community. Tutor Doctor franchisees, who manage a team of professional tutors, benefit from our successful one-to-one tutoring model that provides at-home service to students of all ages.

Utilizing a home-based business model, Tutor Doctor eliminates the need for high overhead costs associated with a traditional bricks and mortar business. With over 400 franchises in 15 countries, there has never been a better opportunity to join our team!

Tutor Doctor - Students in class raising their hands.

83% of Tutor Doctor Franchisees come from backgrounds other than education

In fact, 25% of Tutor Doctor’s franchise community has a background in financial services, IT, manufacturing, and healthcare. From housewives to leaders in their industries (e.g. ex-president of Boeing), Tutor Doctor franchisees have all had three things in common. They wanted:

  • To be proud by the product or service they represented,
  • To feel passionate about what they did, and
  • To make money

Tutoring has become a prime method for bolstering traditional learning. . . it is filling a need and offering services that parents feel schools are no longer able to provide. The growing desire for academic excellence and lack of resources in our school systems are the drivers behind today's boom. Tutor Doctor’s growing influence in the industry hasn’t gone unnoticed; our tutor franchise program was voted number one in-home tutoring franchise worldwide by Entrepreneur Magazine. They also won the Child’s Magazine’s Parents Choice Award in 2010, 2011, and 2013 and the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities, National Minority Franchising Initiative

If you want to be part of a growing network of diverse franchisees who make money while making a difference - join the Tutor Doctor family!

 

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
47
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
734 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tutor Doctor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$54,700 - $69,700
Initial Investment
$94,295 - $138,995
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement
$94,295 - $138,995
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off regional territory franchise fee ($59,700)
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tutor Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tutor Doctor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tutor Doctor ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #291 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #96 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #143 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #23 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #44 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

