Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC
Infant and child swimming lessons
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
2701 Industrial Row Dr.
Troy, MI 48084
CEO
Chris McCuiston
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,315,283 - $3,045,358
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$450,000 - $600,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
45