KLA Schools
Preschool/childcare
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
1750 Coral Wy., #301
Miami, FL 33145
CEO
Roberto Ortega
Parent Company
KLAHOLDING, LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$511,500 - $2,111,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$70,000 - $70,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
KLA Schools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
110 hours
Classroom Training:
78 hours
Additional Training:
In Reggio Emilia, Italy
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30 - 35