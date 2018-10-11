Little Medical School
Healthcare-themed after-school and summer-camp programs
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
707 N. New Ballas Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63141
CEO
Mary Mason
Parent Company
LMS Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,800 - $53,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,500 - $19,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%+
Ad Royalty Fee
$95/mo.
Little Medical School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4