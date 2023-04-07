How Press Releases and News Features Help Your Business

Press releases and news features are used by numerous companies, established and startup, to help build credibility around the brand. This article will highlight the importance of this marketing strategy.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's fast-paced world, the competition in business has become tougher than ever before. In such a scenario, the importance of press releases and news features cannot be underestimated. These tools are essential for businesses of all sizes to gain media coverage, raise brand awareness and attract potential customers.

Press releases are a form of official communication sent by businesses to the media to announce important news or updates related to the company, such as product launches, new hires or company milestones. A news feature, on the other hand, is a more in-depth story written by a journalist that tells the story behind a company or product.

Related: 4 Simple Steps to Creating Powerful Press Releases

How press releases and news features benefit businesses

Press releases and news features can positively affect business income in several ways. Firstly, they can help to raise brand awareness. When a company sends out a press release or is featured in a news story, it is likely to reach a wider audience than through traditional advertising methods. This is because press releases and news stories are often picked up by multiple media outlets, giving the company exposure to a larger audience.

Secondly, press releases and news features can help to establish a company as an industry leader. When a company is featured in a news story, it is seen as a trusted source of information, which can help to build credibility and authority in the industry. This can lead to an increase in sales and revenue, as customers are more likely to trust and do business with a company that is seen as a leader in its field.

Thirdly, press releases and news features can generate buzz and excitement around a company or product launch. When a company sends out a press release announcing a new product, for example, it can create anticipation and excitement among potential customers. This can lead to an increase in sales and revenue, as customers are eager to try out the new product.

Lastly, press releases and news features can improve a company's search engine rankings. When a company is featured in a news story, it is likely to receive backlinks from the media outlets that publish the story. Backlinks are important for search engine optimization (SEO) as they signal to search engines that a website is trustworthy and authoritative. This can lead to an increase in organic search traffic, which can ultimately result in more sales and revenue.

Related: How to Get Media Attention for Your Business, Brand, Book or Product

Examples

There are several examples of businesses that have successfully used press releases and news features to increase their income.

One such example is Tesla, the electric car manufacturer. In 2019, Tesla announced the launch of its new Model Y SUV through a press release. The press release generated a lot of media coverage and excitement among potential customers. As a result, Tesla's stock price increased by 4.9% in the days following the announcement.

Another example is Tesla, again. In May 2020, Tesla's stock price surged by 8% after CEO Elon Musk announced in a press release that the company would resume production at its California factory despite local health orders. This announcement was seen as a sign of Tesla's resilience and ability to adapt to challenging circumstances, which boosted investor confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

A few additional examples of how press releases have affected stock prices involve:

Amazon: In June 2018, Amazon's stock price jumped by 3% after the company announced in a press release that it was acquiring online pharmacy, PillPack. This announcement was seen as a significant move by Amazon to expand its presence in the healthcare sector, which is a massive market with significant growth potential.

Apple: In December 2017, Apple's stock price rose by 1.8% after the company issued a press release announcing that it was acquiring music identification app, Shazam. This acquisition was seen as a strategic move by Apple to strengthen its music streaming service and compete with rivals such as Spotify.

Related: How to Get Media Coverage for Your Brand

Investing in news features and press releases can provide several benefits to businesses looking to establish their brand and increase their visibility. News features offer a cost-effective way to reach a wide audience and generate buzz around a company's products or services. By leveraging news features, businesses can increase their credibility and authority in their industry, which can lead to greater customer trust and loyalty.

Moreover, news features and press releases can provide valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the market, which can help businesses stay ahead of the competition and make informed decisions about their business strategy. By investing in news features, businesses can also build long-term relationships with journalists and media outlets, which can result in ongoing coverage and exposure.

Overall, investing in news features and press releases can be a smart way for businesses to achieve their marketing and branding goals while staying within their budget. By partnering with experienced journalists and media professionals, businesses can create high-quality content that resonates with their target audience and drives engagement and conversions.