An Elite Fitness Trainer Unveils the Transformative Impact of Coaching

From overcoming back pain without surgery to building a thriving gym from scratch, Durkin's journey is a testament to the power of determination and the impact of having coaches in our lives.

Durkin recently joined The Jeff Fenster Show to talk about his journey.

In 2000, Durkin opened a gym in San Diego with no clients, no money, and no business plan. But through sheer tenacity and a relentless pursuit of his passion, Durkin turned his gym, Fitness Quest 10, into a thriving business. Durkin works with a high-profile clientele of elite professional athletes. This includes NFL MVPs, Super Bowl Champions and MVPs, Heisman Trophy Winner, and Olympic and X-Game Gold Medalists.

One of the key lessons Durkin imparts is the importance of having coaches in our lives. He attributes much of his success to the guidance and mentorship he received from influential figures. Coaches provide valuable knowledge, expertise, support, and accountability, pushing us to reach our full potential.

Four core values

Durkin built his success on four core values: taking action, conditioning for greatness, tenacity, and impact. He encourages individuals to step out of their comfort zones and pursue their dreams by taking action.

Conditioning for greatness involves consistently working on personal growth and physical and mental development. Tenacity is the unwavering determination to overcome obstacles and setbacks. Lastly, impact refers to the profound effect we can have on others by sharing our unique stories and experiences.

Deep work

Deep work is another concept Durkin emphasizes. By diving deep into our passions and purpose, we can uncover our true potential and make a lasting impact. He encourages listeners to embrace their unique stories and use them as a catalyst for creating positive change in the world.

Durkin also introduces his upcoming product, the God Sized Dreams Planner, designed to help entrepreneurs maximize their potential and achieve their goals. This planner offers a structured approach to planning and executing strategies, ensuring individuals stay on track and make the most of their year.

