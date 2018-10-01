Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2018
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Guy Fieri Is Insanely Busy. Here's How He Gets It All Done.

The chef, TV star, vintner and entrepreneur has a secret to being in a million places at once.

How to Multitask Like Tim Ferriss, Randi Zuckerberg and Other Very Busy People

Nine entrepreneurs tell us how they get it all done.

Why This CEO Fired Himself and Asked His Friend to Take Over

Matt Bodnar was always good at solving problems. But when he became CEO, he saw his company struggle under his leadership. So he made a drastic change.

Related Articles

What You Can Learn From Some of the Best Company Cultures in America
Top Company Cultures

What You Can Learn From Some of the Best Company Cultures in America

From emotional team building talks to a dunk tank reserved for the boss, here's how these employers keep their teams happy.
Madison Semarjian and Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game
Rejection

The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game

After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
Jason Notte | 13 min read
Old Company. Troubled Industry. Inside the Effort to Reboot Century 21, the Real Estate Giant.
Pivots

Old Company. Troubled Industry. Inside the Effort to Reboot Century 21, the Real Estate Giant.

Technology has threatened the real estate agent, but people still hate the home-buying process. Can Century 21 fix it?
Emily Nonko | 14 min read
I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
Editor's Note

I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur

When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success
Failure

With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success

And she's launching a brand new social network to help other women thrive.
Liz Brody | 15+ min read
How This Cowboy Hat Reminds the CEO of Zenefits That Hard Work Is Always Worth It
Project Grow

How This Cowboy Hat Reminds the CEO of Zenefits That Hard Work Is Always Worth It

When he's not at the office, Jay Fulcher is working at his family's horse ranch. Both take a grueling amount of time and commitment.
Jay Fulcher | 3 min read
Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too
Branding

Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too

Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Leonard Sherman | 7 min read
How Christina Tosi Took Milk Bar From a Single Bakery to a Sugary Empire in 10 Years
Project Grow

How Christina Tosi Took Milk Bar From a Single Bakery to a Sugary Empire in 10 Years

The chef and entrepreneur won't settle for anything less than perfection -- which is why she spent two years developing a single cake recipe.
Lydia Belanger Associate Editor | 8 min read
Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect
Challenges

Why This Comforter Startup Had to Make Its Product Less Perfect

When Buffy set out to build a cozy, cooling, eco-friendly comforter, they encountered an unexpected problem in manufacturing -- and had to solve it by making the item less perfect.
Maggie Wiley | 2 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.