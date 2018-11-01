Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2018
Featured Article
The 50 Most Daring Entrepreneurs in 2018
Get inspired by this year's biggest risk takers, from Elon Musk to Chance the Rapper.
Elon Musk Is Bold and Daring. But Should You Be Like Him?
Two business experts sound off on why Musk is (and isn't!) an entrepreneur to emulate.
Ban.do Founder Jen Gotch Opened Up About Her Mental Health and Inspired a Valuable Change at Her Brand
'We've got more to offer than just cute cups,' she says about being focused on products that promote personal betterment.
Related Articles
50 Most Daring
Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Turned Down Netflix
As studios bid for the production rights to his books, he was more focused on making a statement than a profit.
Project Grow
This Entrepreneur Built an All-Female Driving School -- in Egypt
Nayrouz Talaat's Direxiona driving school is often ridiculed and dismissed by conservative local men. But she doesn't have time to listen. Business is booming.
LucidMood's Great Trick: Selling Cannabis to People Who Don't Like Feeling High
Startup LucidMood sells low-potency vaping products. But before winning over consumers, it had to win over a very skeptical group: budtenders.
Editor's Note
Make That Bold Move Now -- and Avoid Looking Back With Regret
Entrepreneurs live to push boundaries, but fear can cause us to second-guess our gut. Don't. Act now.
Franchises
Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.
Why travel advisory franchises are working hard to recruit hard-working veterans.
Co-founders
'Why I Had to Fire My Co-founder, CEO and Close Friend'
Rumpl CEO Wylie Robinson looks back on one of the toughest conversations of his life -- and what you can learn from it.
Bouncing Back
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Had a Falling Out With His Brand. Now He Wants Back In.
Entrepreneurs pour their hearts and souls into their businesses. Is there ever a good -- or easy -- time to walk away?
Entrepreneurs
This Stylish Duffle Bag Took 18 Months to Perfect
More than 35 manufacturers refused to produce Baboon's debut product. But the company's founders kept searching for the ideal partner.
The Most Experienced Guy In Cannabis Has a Warning for You
Investor and business owner Steve DeAngelo says there's plenty of opportunity in cannabis -- but there are also a lot of entrepreneurs about to lose their money.