Why 90 Percent of High-Performing YouTube Videos Have One Thing in Common You have spent a ton of time creating a great video, but have you taken the time to create a custom thumbnail?

By Salma Jafri

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains just how important a good, custom thumbnail image can be for your YouTube videos.

Think about it: You've spent hours creating a great video product, but no one can see that product until they've actually come to your YouTube page. How do you get them there? By writing a great headline and using a custom thumbnail that draws people's eyes. That's why 90 percent of high-performing YouTube videos have a custom thumbnail.

So, once we've established that custom thumbnails are important, the next step is learning exactly what makes for a good one. That's why Jafri explains some easy-to-use tips you should think about when making a thumbnail.

Watch the video to learn these tips and get more clicks on your YouTube page.

Watch more YouTube videos from Salma Jafri on her channel.

Salma Jafri

Content Marketing Consultant for Entrepreneurs

Salma Jafri is the host of Content Marketing Tips, a weekly vlog and blog on how women entrepreneurs can market authentically to their audience by using their natural strengths. Grab her free cheat sheet: 25 Free and Feel-Good Ways to Authentically Promote Your Content.

