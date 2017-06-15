You have spent a ton of time creating a great video, but have you taken the time to create a custom thumbnail?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri explains just how important a good, custom thumbnail image can be for your YouTube videos.

Think about it: You've spent hours creating a great video product, but no one can see that product until they've actually come to your YouTube page. How do you get them there? By writing a great headline and using a custom thumbnail that draws people's eyes. That's why 90 percent of high-performing YouTube videos have a custom thumbnail.

So, once we've established that custom thumbnails are important, the next step is learning exactly what makes for a good one. That's why Jafri explains some easy-to-use tips you should think about when making a thumbnail.

Watch the video to learn these tips and get more clicks on your YouTube page.

