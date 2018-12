You Won't Believe How Old Some of These Franchises Are

Founded in 1878, this company has been around for at least 127 years.

Berlitz prides itself on being the global leader in offering instructor-based and personalized training for language, communication, leadership and culture. It has more than 500 locations in over 70 countries.

The company offers language services from Spanish to French and German and scored the 395th spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for 2016.