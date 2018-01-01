Sixt Franchise USA LLC
Auto rentals
Founded
1912
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
1850 S.E. 17th St., #207
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
CEO
Erich Sixt
Parent Company
Sixt SE
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,056,275 - $10,486,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $400,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Sixt Franchise USA LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Online training: 1 week; ongoing training