How Do Your Eating Habits Compare to Warren Buffett's, Elon Musk's and Mark Zuckerberg's?

“I certainly could be slimmer, I think,” says Elon Musk, who seems to be thriving in spite of his eating habits. To fuel his 80 to 90 hour work weeks, Musk claims that he doesn’t have time for breakfast. But when he does, he sometimes reaches for a Mars bar. That’s right, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX eats candy (specifically one named after the planet he wants humans to reach) for breakfast. “I’m trying to cut down on sweet stuff, and I should have an omelet and coffee,” he says.

Lunch is barely a blip on his radar. His assistant brings him a plate during meetings, and he inhales it in five minutes.

It’s during his numerous business dinners that Musk pounds the calories. “You can eat enough for two,” he says. The 46-year-old futurist has a taste for rich foods, such as French fare and barbecue. His tipple of choice is whiskey.

But he’s trying to cut back, at least, on his Diet Coke habit. Musk used to throw back eight cans of Diet Coke a day. However, he began to lose his peripheral vision due to the effects of overstimulation. So now his office stocks caffeine-free Diet Coke.

Related: 4 Eating Habit Changes That Can Boost Your Critical Thinking