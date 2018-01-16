The 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2018

Here's everything you need to know about the startup costs, training and investment opportunities from the top 10 companies in our Franchise 500.

A new year brings new ideas, inspiration and opportunities. So, if you have a killer business idea, there's never a better time to get started than now. We have tons of resources that can help you get that idea off the ground, from our Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business to our hundreds of articles from experts in every industry imaginable.

If you're still waiting for your great idea, then you should consider a franchise investment. We work all year on researching stable, helpful franchises, and then compile our favorites to make Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list.

The five pillars of the Franchise 500:

Cost and fees Franchise fee Total investment Royalty fees Size and growth Open and operating units Growth rate Closures Support Training times Marketing support Operation support Franchise infrastructure Financing availability Litigation Brand strength Social media System size Years in business Years franchising Financial strength and stability Franchisor's audited financial statements

You can use this franchise list to search for franchises in the industry and location that fit you. While its important to keep in mind that starting any business comes with its own inherent risks, these franchises can help you with training, marketing and more to give you the best shot at making your investment a successful one.

the top 10 franchises of 2018