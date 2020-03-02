Peek Inside the Mind-Blowing Offices of the Most Successful Startups In History: Spanx, Uber, Warby Parker and More

When Spanx founder Sara Blakely was young, her father would ask her at the dinner table, “What did you fail at this week?” After sharing her missteps, she’d receive encouragement to keep trying. It’s a lesson she infused in her billion-dollar shapewear brand — to be bold and take risks because removing the fear of failure can lead to great things. That’s why employees at Spanx are encouraged to work on projects outside their department, and team activities are designed to inspire courageousness. Meanwhile, the company doesn’t take itself too seriously: Puns abound at its Atlanta headquarters, which is home to meeting spaces with names like Booby Trap and Brallywood. The room overlooking a popular burger joint? It’s called Shape Shack.

