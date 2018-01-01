software development

You Need to Become a Software Company... or Die
Software

You Need to Become a Software Company... or Die

Every business -- no matter what you produce -- should also be in the software business
Joel Basgall | 7 min read
Fisher-Price's Cute New Toy Aims to Teach Preschoolers the Basics of Computer Programming
CES 2016

Fisher-Price's Cute New Toy Aims to Teach Preschoolers the Basics of Computer Programming

The legacy toymaker is finally gearing up to cash in on to the trendy kid-coding movement with the 'Code-a-Pillar.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The 5 Hidden Costs of Building a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

The 5 Hidden Costs of Building a Mobile App

The expense of creating a mobile app doesn't have much to do with its actual features but more so with the infrastructure required to build them.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.
Communication Strategies

Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.

Consider the following if you want to improve communications with your tech team.
Kuty Shalev | 4 min read
Should You Hire a Software Development Intern at Your Startup?
Internships

Should You Hire a Software Development Intern at Your Startup?

The chief recommendation here is 'proceed with caution.'
Andrew Cohen | 3 min read
