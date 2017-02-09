How to Stop Procrastinating and Achieve Your Goals

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

In this animated video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd explains how you can stop procrastinating and start doing the things you're passionate about.

Instead of 20 things, do three or four that you can really dive into -- actions that you can truly sell yourself on. Voogd advises to have a series of questions or criteria for the things you do to make sure they have a purpose and are worth your time.

"An immature mind works from task to task without finishing," he says.

