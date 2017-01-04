Entrepreneur Network

How Much Time Should You Spend Networking?

The more time you devote to building relationships, the more referrals you'll have for your business.
  • ---Shares

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ivan Misner discusses how much time you should spend networking

Misner says he believes that the secret to getting more business through networking is spending more time on it. He cites a recent survey, which reveals that people who claimed networking played a large part in their business's success devoted at least six and a half hours per week to the task.

As the saying goes, you reap what you sow. In addition, building relationships -- rather than business transactions -- is a key factor to success, Misner explains. People who bypass this step don't attribute networking to their success, the survey reveals. 

To learn more, click play. 

Watch more videos from Ivan Misner on his YouTube channel here.

Related: How to Deal With Your Competitors

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon FireRoku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Ivan Misner

Ivan Misner is founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, a professional business networking organization headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. He is the author of Networking Like a Pro, and co-author, with Hazel Walker and Frank De R...

Growth Strategies Networking Relationships Entrepreneur Network
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox