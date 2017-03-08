How to Set Up and Maintain Your Business Entity

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark Kohler discusses the importance of setting up your business entity properly.

"It's not just one sheet of paper. [It's not just] online, click, click, click, I've got my LLC . . . . You need to have bylaws, or an operating agreement. You need to have minutes and a corporate book -- and that's even with an LLC."

Click play to see how proper financial preparation can save you from headaches later.

Watch more videos from Mark J. Kohler on his YouTube channel.

Related: How to Double Your Desired Income In the Next 6 Months

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.