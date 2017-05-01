Podcasting 101: How to Build an Audience and Generate Revenue

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Bryan Elliott sits down with Norm Pattiz, founder of of radio network Westwood One and podcast network PodcastOne (one of the largest podcast networks in the world, boasting 1.5 billion annual downloads). During the interview, Pattiz explains why podcast listeners are a better audience than a radio or TV audience, why the world was ripe for a podcast network when he launched the company in 2013 and why PodcastOne star Adam Carolla is more talented than Howard Stern.

