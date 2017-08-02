How Much Research Do You Need to Do Before You Invest?

How much do you need to know before you start investing? Most people suggest you should work in an area you are an expert in, but what if you want to jump into a new field? What if you want to start working in real estate, but you've never done it before?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin explain the right balance of how much you should focus on education before executing your ideas. For example, buying a million-dollar property you intend to flip without the proper research can make for a bad investment, but spending $82,000 in real estate education -- as one acquaintance did -- can also deplete the reserves you need to invest in the first place.

Click play to learn more.

