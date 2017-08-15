Why Social Media Could End Up Killing Your Business

It's easy to scroll through your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram feed and look at a dozen posts in under a minute. We've trained our minds to flit between topics, ideas and sources quickly to keep up with the constant stream of news and social media we now have at our fingertips. That's a powerful tool.

But, if you're using that same mindset to try and solve complex problems in your business, there's a good chance you're just going to end up making things worse.

Don't try to find a quick fix or skim over the problem at hand. Instead, try to remove as many distractions as possible -- especially your social media feed -- so you can dive deep into a problem and really examine it with a strategy, not just your emotions.

Click play to learn more about solving problems in your business and how a social media mindset can get you in trouble.

