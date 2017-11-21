One Simple Tip to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

Improve the way you think of yourself and grow your confidence.

Does the way you think of yourself match the way others think of you? For many people, the answer is no. Some think they are more capable than others give them credit for, while others, those who deal with imposter syndrome, think they are less. They believe they are only pretending to be as clever or industrious or worthy as others consider them, and this line of thinking can make it hard to be confident.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel wants to help viewers address this problem in their own lives, giving them a simple technique they can use to overcome imposter syndrome and banish the doubt.

Click play to learn more.

