My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Lifestyle > Take It From The Pros

When It Comes to Staying Focused, This Entrepreneur Only Uses One Special Time-Management Tool

Figuring out how to manage your time doesn't need to be a challenge, if you just figure out how to prioritize.
Warning! Technology Is Sucking Away the Time You Need to Be a Success
Next Article

Warning! Technology Is Sucking Away the Time You Need to Be a Success

Next Article

Figuring out how to manage your time doesn’t need to be a challenge, if you just figure out how to prioritize.

Janett Liriano, the CEO of Loomia, a company that integrates smart fabric into apparel for brands, explains how she uses a tried-and-trusted model to help her focus on what is important. Liriano uses author and businessman Steve Covey’s time management quadrant model -- and it has changed her life.

Related: 5 Simple Daily Tasks That Will Improve Your Productivity

In this video Liriano defines the four quadrants, shares which one entrepreneurs should focus on and how to get the most out of your day.

 