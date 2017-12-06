When It Comes to Staying Focused, This Entrepreneur Only Uses One Special Time-Management Tool

Figuring out how to manage your time doesn't need to be a challenge, if you just figure out how to prioritize.

Janett Liriano, the CEO of Loomia, a company that integrates smart fabric into apparel for brands, explains how she uses a tried-and-trusted model to help her focus on what is important. Liriano uses author and businessman Steve Covey’s time management quadrant model -- and it has changed her life.

In this video Liriano defines the four quadrants, shares which one entrepreneurs should focus on and how to get the most out of your day.