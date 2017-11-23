How to Find Keywords That Make Your Content Pop

Make sure your content is searchable with these tips.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri wants to help you improve your use of keywords throughout a piece of content. By picking the right keywords, you can make content more searchable, raising its position on Google and potentially driving more traffic to your site.

Jafri starts by giving you a free resource, Keywordseverywhere.com, then takes you through the step-by-step process of using the resource, improving the keywords you use in your content and improving your search engine optimization.

Click play to watch the tutorial.

