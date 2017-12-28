How to Stay Ahead of the Game With Continuous Transformation

Sudhir Kulkarni, president, digital at Persistent Systems, believes there has been a fundamental shift in business relating to digital transformation and that software is the driver for most, if not all, things business. Kulkarni says that companies are internally changing how they take a product to market and most of that process is driven by software. It’s not just about selling to companies anymore, but changing the nature of how they do business.

He believes that the digital transformation of enterprises has taken root and the fundamental shift that has taken place also affects the way companies engage with their customers, but there’s always risk. While C-suite executives don’t want to deal with risk, Kulkani says risk and compliance are two things to think about when looking at cloud-based software and products. He adds that continuous transformation means companies are staying ahead of the game at all times; if not, they risk being 10 steps behind. Kulkarni says, “Yesterday’s world is not going to be tomorrow’s world.”

