7 Little Habits That Are Killing Your Productivity

How much are you getting done at work? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy cites a study that the average employee spends about three hours at the office on non-work-related activities every day. You might not even realize how much time you or your employees are wasting on a daily basis, because that time can slip away in all sorts of little habits.

Tracy outlines seven time-stealing habits you and your employees are probably doing right now, from scrolling through social media to being loud and distracting others.

Click play to learn more, improve your habits and get more done.

