One Visualization Trick You Can Use to Stay Confident Even When You're Broke

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel explains a common phenomenon with entrepreneurs and all working people: how our confidence levels tend to rise when we have more money in our bank accounts. Angel breaks down how our money situation isn't just connected to the way we see ourselves -- it's an essential part of our self-image. When we have more money, we tend to be more confident, and when we have less, our confidence drops.

However, through visualization and practice, you can lessen the gap between those two identities so that you remain confident even when you have a little less, thus giving you a better chance to bounce back.

Click play to learn more.

