4 Things You Need to Do Before Retiring Other Than Save Money

Of course you need to consult your finances before calling it quits. But, that shouldn't be the only thing you do.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town gives viewers five things they need to do before retiring. The first is the most obvious -- you need to make sure your finances will allow you to retire.

But, too many people think that financial readiness is the only preparation you need for a happy retirement. Town wants to give a more wholistic approach to getting ready to retire -- and for all of the extra time that will come with it. If you're an entrepreneur, you're probably driven to action. Do you have a plan for what to do with your drive when you no longer have to go into the office?

Click play to learn Town's advice.

Related: Should You Invest in Bitcoin (or Any Other Cryptocurrency)?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.