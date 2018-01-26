My Queue

4 Things You Need to Do Before Retiring Other Than Save Money

Of course you need to consult your finances before calling it quits. But, that shouldn't be the only thing you do.
4 Ways to Avoid Crucial Money Mistakes and Save for Retirement
4 Ways to Avoid Crucial Money Mistakes and Save for Retirement

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own..

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town gives viewers five things they need to do before retiring. The first is the most obvious -- you need to make sure your finances will allow you to retire. 

But, too many people think that financial readiness is the only preparation you need for a happy retirement. Town wants to give a more wholistic approach to getting ready to retire -- and for all of the extra time that will come with it. If you're an entrepreneur, you're probably driven to action. Do you have a plan for what to do with your drive when you no longer have to go into the office?

Click play to learn Town's advice.

