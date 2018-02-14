Are People Born Leaders?

Author Joshua Spodek talks about how we are taught about leadership, but not how to be a leader.

Joshua Spodek, author of Leadership Step by Step: Becoming the Person Others Follow, talks about how people aren’t born leaders but instead develop leadership skills throughout life as a result of the obstacles life throws at them. He states that every great leader has learned leadership, but “no one’s born leading.”

Spodek also says he treats leadership as a performance-based field and that people have to practice being good, effective leaders -- much like one has to practice playing the piano or sports in order to get better. As an adjunct professor at New York University, Spodek says that academia teaches people about leadership, but no one teaches you how to become a leader.

As a result, Spodek decided to tackle that niche and teach people how to become leaders. He does so by applying the ASEEP leaning method: Active, Social, Emotional, Expressive, Performance builder. He teaches “getting it” and how people can lead themselves into certain situations and be successful at being leaders.

