Whether You're Running a Business or Cooking a Steak, Doing Less Can Be Your Best Tactic, Says This Food Entrepreneur

/

Fight the temptation to do too much --- sometimes you need to sit back and listen to the sizzle.

March 20, 2018 1 min read

Whether you're searing steak or running a marketing meeting, Elana Karp, head chef and culinary co-founder of meal kit company Plated, says it is important to learn how to listen.

In her conversation with Entrepreneur host Linda Lacina, Karp explains that there is a temptation for founders to feel like they need to jump in and have their hands in every aspect of the business. But what might seem like good old-fashioned hard work can be harmful to your goals. Doing everything will exhaust you and kill employee's morale. Instead, Karp suggests giving your team clearly defined goals, parameters to work within and then let them get to it. Like cooking a great steak, she says, the secret to running a successful business is to know when to step back and just listen to it sizzle. Fight the urge to constantly fuss with things, she says. "It will build confidence and happiness throughout your company."

Related: 24 Surprising, Bizarre and Delicious Fast Food Items From Across the Globe