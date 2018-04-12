I Once Had 5 Jobs in One Year. Here's How I Finally Found Career Success.

/

Eric Siu offers advice on how to get past tough times in your professional path.

April 12, 2018 2 min read

When moving through a career trajectory, finding the right position is half the battle.

Considering the overall journey and the challenges along the way is part of how Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu achieved his success. Many young professionals unintentionally look at others' success without examining the path it took for them to get there. By keeping an eye on the right opportunities, Siu found success even after switching through multiple positions in his early 20s. Focus eventually helped Siu nail down a promising job, which would bring him more fulfillment than a temporary fit, but he remembers his family berating him about his seeming indecision, as well as seeing friends on social media showing off new career milestones.

Siu's ability to relish the journey and overcome struggles along the way helped him stay on an upwardly mobile path. He emphasizes not selling yourself short and always looking to level up -- despite any stumbles along your career journey. With these tools in his toolbox, Siu was able to become the CEO of his own digital marketing agency.

