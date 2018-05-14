My Queue

News and Trends / Robots

How Much Is That Robo-Doggy in the Window?

You, yes you, can soon adopt The Terminator's poodle!
For years we've been left to wonder, "Who let the dogs out?" And finally, after decades of wondering, we have an answer: Boston Dynamics did.

The robotic engineering company that has wowed us for years with crazy-looking humanoid and doganoid (is that a word?) creations announced that its SpotMini will be sold commercially in 2019.

Related: What This Ping-Pong Robot Tells Us About the Next Phase of Robot-Human Interaction

Speaking at TechCrunch's TC Sessions: Robotics event, Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert explained, "The SpotMini robot is one that was motivated by thinking about what could go in an office -- in a space more accessible for business applications -- and then, the home eventually.”

SpotMini weighs in at 66 pounds and according to the website, operates for 90 minutes on a charge. Boston Dynamics says SpotMini is the quietest robot they've built to date and boasts that it is able to pick up and handle objects using its "5 degree-of-freedom arm and beefed up perception sensors." Meaning, yes, your robodog will absolutely play fetch with you. 

No word on how much SpotMini will cost, but can you really put a price tag on unconditional, fully-programmable love?

Related: A Funeral for Robot Dogs

 

