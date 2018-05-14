How Much Is That Robo-Doggy in the Window?

/

You, yes you, can soon adopt The Terminator's poodle!

May 14, 2018 2 min read

For years we've been left to wonder, "Who let the dogs out?" And finally, after decades of wondering, we have an answer: Boston Dynamics did.

The robotic engineering company that has wowed us for years with crazy-looking humanoid and doganoid (is that a word?) creations announced that its SpotMini will be sold commercially in 2019.

Speaking at TechCrunch's TC Sessions: Robotics event, Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert explained, "The SpotMini robot is one that was motivated by thinking about what could go in an office -- in a space more accessible for business applications -- and then, the home eventually.”

SpotMini weighs in at 66 pounds and according to the website, operates for 90 minutes on a charge. Boston Dynamics says SpotMini is the quietest robot they've built to date and boasts that it is able to pick up and handle objects using its "5 degree-of-freedom arm and beefed up perception sensors." Meaning, yes, your robodog will absolutely play fetch with you.

No word on how much SpotMini will cost, but can you really put a price tag on unconditional, fully-programmable love?

