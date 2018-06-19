Sales Not Where You Want Them to Be? Consider Video Marketing.

Ben Angel shows you the steps to use video marketing to the fullest advantage.

June 19, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel goes into the details of how his business -- which concentrates on online education for marketing -- was able to generate $1 million in sales even as Angel was only able to work half a day.

Angel has been able to dedicate his resources (e.g. time, energy, employee pool) elsewhere mostly with the help of digital marketing. One of his foremost steps is creating a marketing video and writing a script that can help promote whatever service or product you're looking to sell. Writing an audience-relevant script, along with creating a landing page and determining upsell opportunities, can combine to have the most impact. In this way, your business can position a unique solution in front of customers in an engaging way.

So in the end, if you're offering a product that is of interest to your customers, they will be more likely to consider your business as a viable solution to their problems.

Click play to hear more marketing tips from Angel.

Related: Why Facebook Chatbots Could Be Your Best Friend in Online Marketing

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.