For This Entrepreneur, 'Grit' Means Knowing When to Say Yes

The ability to take in information, absorb it and move on with your intentions is a sign of grit.

July 4, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District, we take a closer look at what it really looks like when you're just beginning as an entrepreneur -- including the many uncertainties that surround the experience.

Nicole Verkindt is CEO of OMX, a procurement platform. Verkindt details how she started her entrepreneurial journey full of energy and determination to start a billion-dollar company. Then came the many lessons and trials of starting a business -- but throughout there was grit. Verkindt's definition of grit involves being able to hear new information, absorb it and continue on with your journey no matter what.

To hear more from Verkindt, click on the video above.

Related: When Faking It Until You Make It Pays Off

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.