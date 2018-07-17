After Making $1 Million, I Saw My Life Change: Here's How

The 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' author talks about his new ways of thinking after hitting the $1 million milestone.

July 17, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's not an easy feat to become a millionaire and surely, lots of lessons are learned along the way. For Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield, reaching this personal milestone has brought much wisdom along the way.

For instance, if you were feeling unhappy before you made a million dollars, chances are you will be unhappy after. To Canfield, an influx of money simply amplifies the person you already are. Even after Canfield made a lot of money from his book series, Chicken Soup for the Soul, he didn't immediately feel privileged or instantly happy. In fact, in the beginning of his success, he felt a bit uncomfortable, especially about how others might perceive his new wealth would change his personality.

Money also forced Canfield to consider his values and what he truly cared about. For Canfield, that meant supporting his concern for education and building a better world for his kids to live in.

Click the video to hear more about how your life might change after making $1 million.

Related: How to Conquer Your Fears and Get More Done

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.