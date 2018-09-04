This Founder Shares the Best Piece of Advice He Ever Got

How Fulton Grace Realty founder TJ Rubin strives for improvement and values his team as assets.

September 4, 2018

Fulton Grace Realty was founded in 2008. A decade later, it's become one of the leading real estate firms in Chicago. Founder TJ Rubin outlines the challenges that he’s faced, including giving up some of the control in his company and finding the right people to make good decisions.

Find out in this next video what TJ Rubin believes to be the most important piece of advice he’s been given, which has motivated him and his company to keep moving forward.

