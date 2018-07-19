3 Things To Know

Google Gets a Record Fine and Chance the Rapper Now Owns a News Site! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  • Google has been fined a record $5.1 billion -- with a B -- by the European Union for antitrust violations. The EU says the search giant favored its own services on the Android platform and ordered it to change its practices.
  • Chance the Rapper now owns news website Chicagoist, and he announced it, of course, via a rap song. Check out this sample: “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches outta business.” Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Ever dream of driving James Bonds's decked out Aston Martin? That may have to wait, but you can live your dreams in miniature form as LEGO will sell a builder set of the iconic car, complete with machine guns and an ejector seat.

Check out the previous 3 things to know video: Elon Musk Apologizes, and No More Killer Robots? 3 Things to Know Today.

